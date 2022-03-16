NWF Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.36. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.37 million and a P/E ratio of 106.50.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

