OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.