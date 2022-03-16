Omni Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $5,036.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00007453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00268284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,327 coins and its circulating supply is 563,011 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

