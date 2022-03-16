On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) versus Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Head-To-Head Survey

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% Amkor Technology 10.48% 23.86% 11.47%

51.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.20 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.21 Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.86 $642.99 million $2.62 8.20

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for On Track Innovations and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats On Track Innovations on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations (Get Rating)

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Amkor Technology (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip-scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory on top of digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

