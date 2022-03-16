ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,374. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKS. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

