Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPWEF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

