Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.49

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The company has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.49.
Ophir Energy Company Profile (LON:OPHR)
