OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $106,400.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in OPKO Health by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

