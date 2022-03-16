Oppenheimer Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $300.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $258.90 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.76.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

