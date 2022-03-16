OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.