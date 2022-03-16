Orser Capital Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 295.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $149.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $136.38 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

