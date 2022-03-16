Orser Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $262.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

