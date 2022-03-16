Orser Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 82,368 shares in the last quarter.
QQQJ stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $36.24.
