Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

