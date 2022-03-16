Orser Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 283.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.35 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

