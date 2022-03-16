Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.05. Ouster shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 28,775 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $532,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

