Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

