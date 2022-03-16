Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
