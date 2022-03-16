Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OXM opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.83.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

