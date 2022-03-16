Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,608 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,345,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

