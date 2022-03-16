Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPOD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 200.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 361.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,050.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,976. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.