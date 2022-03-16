Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,082,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,898,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

