PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.96.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 3,365,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,777. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.