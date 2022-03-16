Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PRTK stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
