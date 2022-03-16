Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.