PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVmed stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $103.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 82,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PAVmed by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,009,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PAVmed by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 363,716 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PAVmed by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 372,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

