Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 694,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,895 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research firms have commented on PAYO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,854,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,353,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

