PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.