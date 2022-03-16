PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $97.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,883,569. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,067,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.