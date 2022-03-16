Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,943 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 85,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 411.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

