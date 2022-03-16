Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

