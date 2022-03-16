Pendal Group Ltd Sells 7,264 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 205,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $36.68.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

