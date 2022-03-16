PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.57

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.39. PennantPark Investment shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 1,788 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The company has a market cap of $498.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

