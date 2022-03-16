PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.87

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.87 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 539815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares worth $2,326,409. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.