Peony Market Capitalization Reaches $54.58 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $54.58 million and approximately $359,386.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 157,807,577 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

