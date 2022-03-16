Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $713.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $24,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $5,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

