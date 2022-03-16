Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.77. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 169,218 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.20 million and a PE ratio of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)
