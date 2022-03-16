Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.77. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 169,218 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.20 million and a PE ratio of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

