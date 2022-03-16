Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Thomas Farrington Sells 24,485 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,222. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

