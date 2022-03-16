Peter Southby Buys 12 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby acquired 12 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,210 ($15.73) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($188.82).
Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Peter Southby acquired 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £153.60 ($199.74).
- On Thursday, January 13th, Peter Southby acquired 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,262 ($16.41) per share, with a total value of £151.44 ($196.93).
EMIS opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.86) on Wednesday. EMIS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £772.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,254.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,315.94.
EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.
