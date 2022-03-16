PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “While ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry in a year (+22.1% versus +37.8%), the stock appears to be positioned favorably. In particular, higher oil prices expected to support the state-run giant's upstream unit in the near-to-medium term. As is evident from the nine-month results, PetroChina's exploration & production segment has been benefiting from the stunning turnaround in commodity prices. However, the historic oil price crash of 2020 hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity swings make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and its weak oil production growth prospects. As such, the Chinese energy behemoth currently warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

