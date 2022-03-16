Phantomx (PNX) Market Cap Reaches $25,619.96

Phantomx (PNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $25,619.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 43.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00237280 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003796 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00033999 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.00842382 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

