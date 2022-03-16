Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Raised to GBX 800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.88) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.34) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 803.50 ($10.45).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 620.60 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 652.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 648.11. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The firm has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.03%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,315.99). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,219.77).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

