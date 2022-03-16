Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.72

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.72 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 61.20 ($0.80). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 464,291 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.72.

In other news, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 29,111,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £20,377,830.20 ($26,499,129.00).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

