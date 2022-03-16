Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.72

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 10095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,754,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

