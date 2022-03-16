Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDD. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after buying an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after buying an additional 993,521 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

