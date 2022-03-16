Pinkcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $857,429.18 and $13.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00237783 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003840 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.73 or 0.00819775 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,338,099 coins and its circulating supply is 435,077,663 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

