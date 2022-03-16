Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.