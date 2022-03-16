Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.29. The stock had a trading volume of 358,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $267.37.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.