Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.