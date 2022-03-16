Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.
Shares of CCEP traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
