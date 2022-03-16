Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.15

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 435398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 33.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.