Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

MIRM opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $686.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.