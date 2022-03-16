Piper Sandler Comments on FedNat Holding’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for FedNat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedNat in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $1.21 on Monday. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

